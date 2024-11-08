Clinton Square monument, Surge Link and deer culling program on Syracuse council agenda

The Syracuse Common Council meets Tuesday to vote on several items including a new Clinton Square monument, modifying income eligibility for Surge Link and the deer culling program.

The Clinton Square Eternal Flame Project will construct a new monument as a congregation for families, friends and victims of violence. The project built with $200,000 of capital improvement program funds and a $100,000 grant sponsored by State Senator Rachel May will feature a “flame like” ambiance to "symbolically forever light up the space".

The council also is considering modifying the income eligibility for the city’s municipal broadband pilot program. The requirements were established based on the federal Affordable Connectivity Program which is no longer in place.

Jenn Tifft, director of strategic initiatives for the city, said expanding service to more households via a state grant will ultimately result in a more sustainable long term operating model for Surge Link.

“Essentially, we do want to start to provide service at a market rate to more customers so that we can really figure out what the level of interest is, how much funding we are collecting, and then to make sure that we can actually continue to subsidize the service,” Tifft said.

The service will continue to be offered at a reduced rate for low-income households and cost about $37 for other households — which Tifft said is competitive in the market.

The council will also vote to enter into a contract with Marsh Mill Ranch for meat processing services from the deer culled in the city’s tick and deer management plan. The processed meat will then be donated back to homeless shelters at no cost to the city.