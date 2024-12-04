Senate confirms Brindisi, Coombe to NY federal judge positions

The U.S. Senate voted on two central New York judicial nominees for the Northern District of New York Wednesday. Former Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi was confirmed by a 50 to 49 vote and first assistant U.S. attorney in Syracuse Elizabeth Coombe was confirmed by a vote of 52 to 46.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate Floor ahead of the votes that the Senate is continuing to confirm more of “President Biden’s well qualified judicial nominees”.

“Beth Coombe has also been a trailblazing prosecutor for her entire career in Albany and Syracuse, the first woman to become a federal criminal chief for the Northern District," Schumer said. "I am proud to see her ascend to the federal bench.”

Schumer, speaking about Brindisi, said the two worked together during Brindisi’s term in Congress on multiple issues affecting Upstate New York. He called Brindisi a “proud son of Utica.”

“He is also an exceptionally qualified attorney whose legal acumen and deep care for the Mohawk Valley – and all of Central New York – will make him an excellent addition to the Northern District,” Schumer said.

Schumer has vowed Senate Democrats are committed to getting as many Biden judicial nominees passed as they can.

