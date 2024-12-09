Mannion making preparations ahead of first term in Congress

It’s been a whirlwind several weeks for Congressman-elect John Mannion since he won the election to central New York’s 22nd Congressional District seat in November.

There are plenty of changes ahead for Mannion, a Democrat. He jumps from the New York State Senate to the House of Representatives, where he’ll go from being in the majority to being in the minority. He said the big learning curve started at an orientation session in Washington D.C. a week after Election Day that covered all the basics.

"It's legislative process, it's ethics, it's knowing all the different federal governmental entities that you can access when you need them,” said Mannion. “And that could be as simple as something that happens in your office, meaning something that needs repair, right up to what happens when there is a vote and you don't have your voting card available and the clock is ticking."

He also spent this past weekend at a Harvard Kennedy School program that provides guidance on the transition to Capitol Hill and tips on learning to govern.

Between learning the job, Mannion is also hiring staff, and finding a place to live in DC. He said rules have changed on how his budget can be used when it comes to housing, so he won’t be spending nights on the couch in his office, but rather renting a one-bedroom apartment.

"There now is a provision where some of the members' allotment that they can use for staff, they can use for housing,” he said. “It wouldn't cover the entire cost of housing, but it can cover about half and it's based on the government rate only when members are in session."

As for his congressional staff, he expects 15 employees to be split equally between the Syracuse, Mohawk Valley and Washington offices. He says some of his state Senate staff will make the transition, but others will not.

It’s also not a surprise that the former high school science teacher has requested a spot on the House Education Committee.

"It's going to be very difficult for me not to be on education and workforce because my strengths are really there,” he said. “I was in a classroom and not just as a classroom teacher, but I was also a Teacher Association President. I was a parent. I'm an advocate for public education. So education workforce is a natural fit."

Mannion and the other 434 members of Congress will be sworn in on January 3.

