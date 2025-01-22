Stefanik testifies at confirmation hearing to be U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.

North Country Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tuesday as President Trump’s pick for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. The UN Ambassador helps to negotiate resolutions and speaks on behalf of the U.S to the U.N.

In her opening statement, Stefanik pledged to support Trump’s America First Mandate. She said U.S. investments must work to make America safer and stronger.

“Our tax dollars should not be complicit in propping up entities that are counter to American interests, antisemitic, or engaging in fraud, corruption, or terrorism,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik has been a staunch supporter of Israel in its war with Hamas. She made headlines last year for fighting antisemitism on college campuses and for her high-profile hearings with university leaders addressing pro-Palestinian protests on their campuses. She said that work is one reason she wants to be U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.

“I was interested in this position because, if you look at the antisemitic rot within the United Nations, there are more resolutions targeting Israel than any other country, any other crisis combined,” Stefanik said.

One of Trump executive actions called for the U.S. to withdraw from the World Health Organization — the agency of the U.N. responsible for global public health. The U.S. has large influence at the WHO in monitoring epidemics and pandemics, educating nations about vaccines, and collaborating with other agencies on cancer prevention.

Stefanik said she’s in favor of Trump’s decision to walk away.

“I support President Trump's decision to walk away from - walk away from the WHO," Stefanik said. "WHO failed on a global stage, in the Covid pandemic, for all the world to see. And, instead, spewed CCP talking points, that I believe led to not only false information, but dangerous and deadly information across the globe.”

If Stefanik is confirmed to the position and resigns from the House of Representatives, Gov. Kathy Hochul must call a special election for the 21st Congressional District within about 90 days.

