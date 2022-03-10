Breeze Airways to launch new nonstop service from Syracuse in June

A new airline is coming to Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport in June, offering two new nonstop routes to central New York travelers.

Breeze Airways will launch its first ever service from Syracuse with nonstop service to Charleston, South Carolina and Las Vegas, starting June 10. Airport Authority Executive Director Jason Terreri said this helps bring the airport beyond record travel levels.

"We’re actually pretty much back to our 2019 level which was our busiest time in about three decades,” Terreri said. “So this helps connect the community to new leisure destinations, but also there are business components to these routes as well. So this is helping fill out our air service."

Terreri said this is the farthest west that nonstop service has gone out of Syracuse in decades.

“Going west is our biggest area of opportunity now and Las Vegas is one of the top unserved destinations we have from this area,” he said.

Breeze will offer twice-weekly, year-round nonstop service to Charleston and Las Vegas. Company Founder and CEO David Neeleman said if the flights are successful, they’ll add more flights and cities. Terreri said for those who’ve never flown Breeze, it’s been around now for a year and a half.

“Starting with the E 190, which is a smaller aircraft, they’ve come online with the new A220, which is serving our market, they’ll be able to expand,” he said. “They’ve got a very good reputation. The founder is the former CEO and founder with JetBlue. With him and other leadership in place, everyone expects them to do very well."