Officials working to clean up fuel oil spill in Oswego Harbor

Officials in Oswego are working to clean up a fuel oil leak into Oswego Harbor, city officials said Thursday.

According to a statement, city officials were notified Wednesday by the state Department of Environmental Conservation of a spill in the harbor, believed to be coming from the Oswego Harbor Generating Station.

The DEC and U.S. Coast Guard are assisting the city to stop the leak and limit the spread in the harbor.

"Clean water in Oswego Harbor and Lake Ontario are critically important to our residents and wildlife," Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said in a statement. “We will do our part to ensure that the oil spread is limited and that as much of the fuel that can be captured is."

The city has closed the lower trail of Breitbeck Park to allow workers to access the harbor to capture the spilled oil.

