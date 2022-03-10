© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Officials working to clean up fuel oil spill in Oswego Harbor

WRVO | By Jason Smith
Published March 10, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST
Harbor Spill.JPG
City of Oswego
/
An aerial view of the Oswego Harbor, where a fuel oil leak was reported Wednesday

Officials in Oswego are working to clean up a fuel oil leak into Oswego Harbor, city officials said Thursday.

According to a statement, city officials were notified Wednesday by the state Department of Environmental Conservation of a spill in the harbor, believed to be coming from the Oswego Harbor Generating Station.

The DEC and U.S. Coast Guard are assisting the city to stop the leak and limit the spread in the harbor.

"Clean water in Oswego Harbor and Lake Ontario are critically important to our residents and wildlife," Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said in a statement. “We will do our part to ensure that the oil spread is limited and that as much of the fuel that can be captured is."

The city has closed the lower trail of Breitbeck Park to allow workers to access the harbor to capture the spilled oil.

Tags

Regional News regional newsOswego
Jason Smith
Jason has served as WRVO's news director in some capacity since August 2017. As news director, Jason produces hourly newscasts, and helps direct local news coverage and special programming. Before that, Jason hosted Morning Edition on WRVO from 2009-2019. Jason came to WRVO in January of 2008 as a producer/reporter. Before that, he spent two years as an anchor/reporter at WSYR Radio in Syracuse.
See stories by Jason Smith