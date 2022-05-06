Have a gun to get rid of? Syracuse to hold gun buyback program Saturday

The city of Syracuse along with the state Attorney General’s office is inviting central New Yorkers to turn in guns in exchange for gift cards at a gun buyback program being held Saturday.

Anyone can turn in an assault rifle, handgun, rifle or shotgun at St. Lucy’s Food Pantry at 425 Gifford St. from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. Lateef Johnson-Kinsey, director of the Mayor’s office to Reduce Gun Violence said any legal or illegal gun, even ghost guns, will be accepted with no identification required, and no questions asked.

"I think it’s a great way to try to combat some of the gun violence. but you’re going to get a majority of guns that are not illegal,” Johnson-Kinsey said. “But the net is out there and you never know."

Johnson-Kinsey said it’s also a great way to get rid of older guns that aren’t used anymore.

“Somebody died ten years ago and you even forget they had a couple firearms, legal firearms that no one is using or can use. Situations like that,” he said. “You can definitely bring those guns in and get money for them.”

Last year a gun buyback program in Syracuse netted 342 guns, the most successful buyback in program history. Gift cards range from $300 for an assault rifle to $25 for a non-working, replica or antique gun. Syracuse police will be on hand to make sure guns are handled safely as they are returned.