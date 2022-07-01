Kids 3-5 years old can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at CNY pharmacies

Select Kinney Drugs and Walgreens stores are now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for three to four year-olds.

At Kinney Drugs, key features like family appointments where parents or guardians can schedule a single appointment for two children at once, longer appointment times to make sure children feel comfortable, distraction activities to make the shot go smoother, and the free optional "Buzzy the Vaccine Bee" experience, are being implemented by the pharmacy to ensure the comfort and ease the pain of the shot for the young people. Limited appointments are available now as the vaccine remains in high demand.

Kinney Drugs president and registered pharmacist John Marraffa said in a statement that he is confident the accommodations will provide a positive experience for children and their families.

“As a pharmacist and President of Kinney Drugs, I am glad that we are able to vaccinate our pediatric population,” Marraffa said. “Our Kinney pharmacists are committed and determined to help our communities end this pandemic and I am confident that our teams will create a positive experience for children and their parents or caregivers.”

The following central New York pharmacies are offering the accommodations:



Store #87 on 406 Butternut Street, Syracuse

Store #54 on 4202 West Genesee Street, Syracuse

Store #27 on 40 First Street, Illion

Store #51 on 7608 Oswego Road, Liverpool

Store #7 on 3666 NYS Route 281, Cortland

Store #63 on 187 State Street, Auburn

Store #15 on 1304 Washington Street, Watertown

Appointments for Kinney Drugs can be scheduled at: https://kinneydrugs.as.me/schedule.php?appointmentType=34535113

Walgreens will offer vaccine appointments in Fulton, Camillus, Cicero, Liverpool, Baldwinsville, Syracuse, and Fayetteville stores as well as a number of other central New York locations. To celebrate the achievement of getting the vaccine, kids can pose for a photo and Walgreens will provided a free 5x7 print. To schedule an appointment at Walgreens and find the nearest pharmacy, visit, https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid/19/landing

Children as young as six months are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, its side effects and how to create an appointment for young children and infants, call your pediatrician or healthcare provider.

