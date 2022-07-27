Upstate Medical University joins program to help uninsured patients get necessary prescriptions

Upstate Medical University in Syracuse is joining a national program it hopes will help uninsured and indigent individuals get the prescription drugs they need. The Dispensary of Hope started working out of the hospital’s outpatient pharmacy this week. Eric Balotin, Director of Specialty Pharmacy Services at Upstate, said it offers many generic drugs, including insulin, which has skyrocketed in price in recent years.

"If they are diabetic it does cover the insulin for them, but does not cover the syringes to administer," Balotin said. "Then we work with the patients and come up with a financial plan to reduce the price of syringes to the lowest available cost."

The program provides generic drugs for a wide range of ailments from high blood pressure to anti-depressants. Balotin said Upstate clinics often see patents who struggle to pay for even the generic drugs.

"If you have no job and no ability to pay, and going to the food bank cause you need food, you most likely aren’t able to afford a three-dollar, a five-dollar, a ten-dollar prescription, Balotin said. "And most likely if you have chronic conditions, you’re not on one, but multiple meds. So this program is meant to reduce that cost to zero."

The program is currently available to all Onondaga County residents who don’t have prescription insurance, and meet income guidelines. This is the only Upstate location the program is offered. Balotin hopes it can be expanded later this year.

