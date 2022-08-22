Syracuse city planners asking for community input on area around the new I-81 community grid

There’s another chance this week to weigh in on the Interstate 81 project in Syracuse. A series of open neighborhood design studios will focus on state land that is leftover after the 81 viaduct is torn down.

“There’s a lot the DOT has done that is set in stone. Already, things like lane sizes and the trajectory of the road, that’s been decided,” said I-81 Project Director Joe Driscoll. “But there’s certain things like bike paths or walking paths that there’s still wiggle room on.”

City planners are working with designers from Dover, Kohl and Partners to unearth some “big Ideas” from the public.

“Could be three or four or ten, but basically just want to glean,” said Driscoll. “Dover, Kohl wants the big ideas, or what big picture is the priority for the City of Syracuse."

The State Department of Transportation has approved a community grid model to replace the crumbling 81 viaduct that will be torn down. Driscoll estimates that will leave about 14-16 acres of land right next to a new boulevard that the city wants to develop.

“DOT’s focus is the highway. And I feel like this is the stuff around it,” he said. “And this is the community that will come up around the highway."

Driscoll said that can be anything from green space to bike paths to housing. He admits there may be a little 81-comment overload in the last several years, during the state’s decision making process, but he emphasized the city needs a vision for this land to sell to the state.

“The dance here is we want to compel them to follow the city’s lead on how that land should be utilized, particularly in the Almond Street corridor,” Driscoll said. “It’s our position that the city should have the lead on how that’s filled in, and that’s still a ball that’s up in the air."

There will be four community design sessions this week followed by an all-day open house, when all drawings will be presented to the public. All meeting will take place at Dr. King Elementary School in Syracuse at the following times: