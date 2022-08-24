First fully operational NYS Fair since 2019 begins

The New York State Fair opens its gates Wednesday and will be fully operational for the first time since the pandemic. The Fair was cancelled in 2020, and the 2021 version was scaled back dramatically. Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said now that the pandemic limitations have been lifted, there’s a renewed sense of excitement for the yearly exposition.

“We’re back and better than ever. All the staff, I got to tell you are really excited to have everybody here,” said Hennessey. “There’s a real palpable energy on the grounds and everybody’s ready to get back to post-pandemic America.”

Hennessey said there’s been more excitement than usual leading up to the post-pandemic fair

“The lead up to this fair in particular, being that we’re back to a full fair, the energy level was absolutely amazing,” he said. “The staff came together and worked organically with all different vendors to make sure it’s a full experience for all the folks coming down to enjoy this event.”

The pandemic did a job on the fair’s finances. Its year-round operation is looking at a $1 million deficit, despite a multi-million dollar infusion of state cash the last two years.

Gov. Kathy Hochul will visit the Fair Wednesday, typically referred to as “Governor’s Day.” This year’s Fair runs through Labor Day.