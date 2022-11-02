Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

New York State Transportation Commissioner, Marie Therese Dominquez, said in a statement that the statewide investments will create new jobs and improve local economies.

"New York continues to make targeted investments in all transportation infrastructure that will enhance safety; strengthen communities; and create and sustain new and existing, well-paying jobs," Dominguez said. "These aviation grants specifically support projects that will serve to make our local communities more economically competitive — regionally and globally."

Central New York’s Hamilton Municipal Airport is owned and operated by the Village of Hamilton and offers flight instruction, maintenance services and flight line services. The money allocated to them will go toward implementing the safe removal and disposal of an existing fueling facility and the construction of a new, environmentally friendly refueling facility.

Chase Field Airport in Cortland County is run and overseen by the county’s Highway Department. The facility offers tie-downs and hangar rentals. The new state funding will allow the airport to replace and relocate existing underground fuel storage tanks with above-ground fuel spill containment tanks.

Hochul included in a statement that the investments into community airports will create top-notch facilities and economic success.

"Local and regional airports are the gateway to communities across New York State, attracting tourists and business from around the world," Hochul said. "These investments will continue to transform New York's airports into world-class facilities that will further boost economic development and growth."

