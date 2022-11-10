Days after Cornell ban on fraternity parties, more reports of sexual assault, druggings

Cornell University this week temporarily barred all fraternity-hosted parties. The move comes after a spate of alleged sexual assaults and druggings linked to three of the university’s fraternity houses.

At least two additional reports of alleged drugging and attempted sexual assault have surfaced since the announcement.

In the past two weeks, there have been at least five reported incidents linking Cornell fraternity members to alleged sexual assault and use of so-called date-rape drugs.

That’s according to an analysis of incident logs from the university’s on-campus police force.

At least three of the reported incidents were associated with the Theta Delta Chi fraternity house, a sprawling stone mansion on University Avenue.

Since 2016, the fraternity has been cited five times for various violations of Cornell’s fraternity policies. They include holding unsanctioned parties, providing alcohol to minors and possession of hard liquor, which is restricted.

Recent allegations of drugging and sexual assault were also reported at addresses associated with two other fraternities: Sigma Pi, which occupies the house next door to Theta Delta Chi, and Alpha Epsilon Pi, which occupies a privately owned home on the northeast corner of the campus.

A university statement said the Inter Fraternity Council, a student-run organization that governs fraternities at Cornell held an emergency meeting over the weekend and voluntarily decided to temporarily suspend parties.

In the statement, Cornell President Martha Pollack said the ban will remain until “student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsibly and safely.”

The statement also urged witnesses to report any details of these or similar crimes to police.

State data from the past 10 years shows Cornell University has twice ranked within the top five universities in New York for on-campus sexual assault.