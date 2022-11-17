Dual smoking and vaping product use causes different negative health impacts

The American Heart Association recently published two studies that find that smoking and vaping products can have different adverse health impacts.

The studies, released in late October, showed that both smoking and vaping had negative impacts on cardiovascular heath, but the ways they did were different. These differences included impacts on blood circulation, oxidative stress and potential blood clotting.

Theresa Hankin, a registered respiratory therapist and lead tobacco treatment specialist with Upstate Medical University, said that people who use both types of products are often just trying to fill that nicotine fix.

"The reason why someone would use both is because you are going to get that fix where you can," Hankin said. "So, if someone offers you a cigarette, you are going to smoke. Very often people that vape prefer their vaping product, but that doesn't mean they won't smoke."

Hankin adds that these study findings go further than previous studies.

"Any time that you inhale anything into your lungs that it not meant to be there, it causes an inflammatory response and whether or not someone was smoking or vaping it causes a response," Hankin said. "These studies go further with that."

Hankin said the best advice she can give to those looking to quit smoking or vaping is a combined approach.

"The number one way to quit comfortably is a combination therapy along with some expert help," Hankin said.

Resources to help quit smoking can be found at https://www.nysmokefree.com/ and Upstate Medical University's website https://www.upstate.edu/hospital/health/healthlink/smokefree.php.

