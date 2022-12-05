© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Schumer: Vacant Cortland building to become 'game changer' mental health facility

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published December 5, 2022 at 4:44 AM EST
IMG_7734.jpg
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at the site of the future Cortland County Mental Health Department facility.

A vacant building in Cortland is set to house the mental health department serving the county and central New York.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced Friday that $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds would be dedicated to a new mental health facility in downtown Cortland. Schumer said Cortland’s current mental health department building lacks access to full speed internet so services like telehealth are often not reliable.

“The vacant building behind us right here will be transformed into one stop shop for residents mental health needs,” Schumer said. “Double the space of the previous facility. That's a game changer.”

Schumer said increased mental health needs during the pandemic highlighted the need for a more modern health care facility as more people are seeking help. He said more than 1000 rural residents utilize the program offered by Cortland’s mental health department and that number is growing.

“Cortland mental health just hit a 30 year high for patients in the clinical program and they expect another 10% increase next year,” the majority leader said. “The numbers are going up and that is not a bad thing. That is a good thing because it means people can get treatment.”

The facility, to be located on Port Watson Street, is equipped for fiber-optic internet for services like telehealth and has secure parking allowing more county residents to be treated. Sharon MacDougall, director of community services for the Cortland County Mental Health Department, said moving to a county-owned building will help reduce costs.

“The building's already been purchased,” MacDougall said. “Renovation plans are already in process and we're hopeful within the next two years to get this renovated and move forward. This financial help means everything to make that successful.”

More money could be coming as Schumer said nearly $3 million is earmarked for the facility in the omnibus spending bill.

Tags
Regional News CortlandCortland Countymental healthregional news
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch