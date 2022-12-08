Cazenovia leaders plan for community change following Cazenovia College closing

When Cazenovia College closes in the spring, the Village of Cazenovia will lose part of its community.

Bill Zupan, the Town of Cazenovia supervisor, said the college's closure came as a shock.

"I always expected that they could pull a rabbit out of their hat or a white knight would come around the corner," Zupan said. "I've been a lifelong resident and Cazenovia, and it's it's always been here through my whole lifetime. "

Cazenovia College President David Bergh said the college had an estimated $55 million annual economic effect on the region.

Cazenovia Mayor Kurt Wheeler said while the closure will effect the community of the village, he wants to focus on keeping people positive and look to the future.

"We have some time to look for long term solutions," Wheeler said. "My goal in working with other local leaders is to look for a way that's going to try to replicate that broader economic impact and not just economic, but also cultural and social impact that the college has."

Both Zupan and Wheeler say they'll be meeting with other community members in the coming weeks to create plans to lessen the blow from the college closing. Plans for the campus facility's future has not yet been determined.

