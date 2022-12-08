© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Cazenovia leaders plan for community change following Cazenovia College closing

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published December 8, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST
Caz College.jpg
Cazenovia College

When Cazenovia College closes in the spring, the Village of Cazenovia will lose part of its community.

Bill Zupan, the Town of Cazenovia supervisor, said the college's closure came as a shock.

"I always expected that they could pull a rabbit out of their hat or a white knight would come around the corner," Zupan said. "I've been a lifelong resident and Cazenovia, and it's it's always been here through my whole lifetime. "

Cazenovia College President David Bergh said the college had an estimated $55 million annual economic effect on the region.

Cazenovia Mayor Kurt Wheeler said while the closure will effect the community of the village, he wants to focus on keeping people positive and look to the future.

"We have some time to look for long term solutions," Wheeler said. "My goal in working with other local leaders is to look for a way that's going to try to replicate that broader economic impact and not just economic, but also cultural and social impact that the college has."

Both Zupan and Wheeler say they'll be meeting with other community members in the coming weeks to create plans to lessen the blow from the college closing. Plans for the campus facility's future has not yet been determined.

Tags
Regional News Cazenovia Collegecazenoviaregional news
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch