Watertown police officer accused of driving drunk on the job

A Watertown police officer is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol while he was on duty.

Watertown Chief of Police Charles P. Donoghue said in a press release that the incident occurred on March 7, when Ernest Miller was working as a uniformed police officer and operating a marked Watertown patrol vehicle.

The chief said an investigation found Miller was driving under the influence of alcohol and his blood alcohol content, according to a chemical test, was .17. That's more than double the legal limit in New York state.

Donoghue said Miller was relieved from duty that day. He turned himself in upon his return from leave this morning and was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He's scheduled to appear in Watertown City Court on Wednesday, April 26.

Watertown City Manager Kenneth Mix suspended Miller without pay pending a disciplinary hearing.

