Hamilton College student in custody for making a threat of mass harm

A suspect is in custody for threatening to "shoot up" a building at Hamilton College.

New York State Police said Peter A. Howard III, age 20 from Louisville, KY was taken into custody. Howard is a Hamilton College student and is charged with making a threat of mass harm, a class “B” misdemeanor.

On Sunday, Hamilton College went into a shelter-in-place at 5:55 p.m. after a post was made on "Jodel" regarding a potential active shooter threat for a campus building.

"A social media post threatened to "shoot up" Kirner Johnson," Hamilton College said on its Twitter. "Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively searching Kirner Johnson and surrounding buildings. No active shooter has been observed. Everyone on campus should continue to shelter in place."

Law enforcement including the FBI, Kirkland Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Hamilton College Security searched several campus buildings and said they determined there was not active threat to students or staff. An all clear message was sent to campus at 9:23 p.m.

Hamilton College said it is conducting a review of its actions and communications surrounding Sunday's incident.

"Overall, our response protocols worked as intended, but we regret that our initial messages indicated the presence of "an armed assailant" rather than the threat of an armed assailant," Hamilton College said in a statement. "We are sorry for any additional stress this may have caused."

The New York State Police say they issued Howard an appearance ticket and he is scheduled to appear in the town of Kirkland Court on May 2, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

