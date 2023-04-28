OCC launches programs to prep workforce for Micron

Onondaga Community College is launching new programs to help students get their foot in the door at Micron.

Starting this fall, students at OCC can work toward earning a two-year degree in electromechanical technology. The goal of the program is to provide an understanding of the tech used in advanced manufacturing and to be able to use that knowledge to troubleshoot any issues.

OCC will also offer a one-year certificate in electromechanical technology, too.

Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Anastasia Urtz said the college has been working closely with representatives from Micron to make sure local students are ready for upcoming jobs.

"I think everyone recognizes that this is an enormous transformational opportunity for our institution and our region, and we're very excited to be a part of it," Urtz said.

Urtz said Micron is planning to have about 2,000 employees in their semiconductor plant. About half of them will be technicians, who can learn those skills while earning a two-year degree. The other half are engineers, who will need at least a four-year degree. Urtz said students will be able to start their engineering degree at OCC before transferring to a four year school.

She’s hoping by being proactive, OCC can attract a number of new students, whether they’re right out of high school or mid-career looking for opportunities with Micron, or beyond.

"One of the things that we expect to happen all across the region is that other employers will come who are part of the larger supply chain, both for Micron and for other businesses like them, and that means lots and lots of jobs in these technical fields," she said.

Urtz said OCC is also launching other career-focused programs this fall that may help with the arrival of Micron, including construction management, architectural design, and supply chain management.

For more information about the programs, check out OCC’s website, or visit the college’s spring Open House on April 29.