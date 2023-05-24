© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Regional News

Syracuse councilor urges for federal government to intevene in Sudan conflict

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published May 24, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT
Syracuse Councilor Chol Majok speaks during the May 22, 2023 Syracuse Common Council meeting about a resolution urging the federal government to intervene in the Sudan conflict.
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
The Syracuse Common Council passed a resolution at its Monday meeting which urges President Joe Biden, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) to intervene in the Sudan conflict by encouraging a cease fire between Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

Councilor Chol Majok, a refugee from South Sudan, introduced the resolution. He mentioned how the help of American allies was effective in bringing about peace when South Sudan became a country.

"The work needs to continue to be done to advocate for world peace," Majok said. "If not just the country of Sudan alone, but in this moment the ultimate goal is to have permanent peace."

Majok is one of the 20,000 Lost Boys who fled from South Sudan during the Second Sudanese Civil War. He previously spoke with WRVO about the Sudan conflict saying his fellow Syracuse Sudanese people are hurting.

"The suffering they are going through is huge," Majok said. "Everybody is hurting and we hope for something better than this."

Although South Sudan and Sudan are two separate countries now, Majok said they are brother and sister and both are hurt by the conflict.

"We are different by name as countries, but the relationship has not stopped," Majok said. "We are hurting all of us as Sudanese people and we pray that they stop as quickly as possible."

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
