SCSD receives funding to combat teacher shortages

The Empire State Teacher Residency program is giving some New York school districts the opportunity to build their teacher workforce, Syracuse City School District is one of them.

Syracuse City School District is receiving $1.5 million in funding to help 50 teaching assistants earn their master’s degree. The program is looking to help combat rising teacher shortages but Executive Director of Recruitment, Selection and Retention at Syracuse City School District Jeannie Aversa says teachers assistants will be able to double their salaries by obtaining a masters, making the program better for everyone.

“It’s not just meeting our needs for the teacher shortage, it’s meeting the community needs, it’s meeting the family needs,” Aversa said.

Participants will receive a stipend that can cover educational and living costs, allowing them to earn their master’s degree at little to no cost. And a partnership with SUNY Oswego and SUNY Empire State means teaching assistants will be able to earn their degree completely online. Aversa says these partnerships are a great opportunity for students and faculty alike.

“It’s huge,” Aversa said. “It’s a win, win, win for all institutions.”

Director of Effectiveness Geoffrey Morton says the program shows the school district’s dedication to both students and faculty.

“While most schools focus on getting their students college and career ready, at Syracuse City we focus on our students and our staff,” Morton said.

The district plans for the first cohort to begin in January.