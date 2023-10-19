Major water main break in Watertown is closing schools, some hospital services

A major water main broke in the city of Watertown last night, according to the Watertown Daily Times.

Mayor Jeffrey Smith said the city could run out of water in less than two hours.

The water main break is affecting every place that relies on the city's water supply, according to WWNYTV, including several nearby towns and Fort Drum.

It's also impacting Watertown schools and hospitals. Schools are sending students home early today.

Samaritan Health said in a press release that it's shutting down several departments, including general surgery, the pain clinic, and the wound care center. Samaritan's entire Health and Wellness Plaza has also been closed, including the Family Health Center, Behavioral Health and Addiction services, and the X-ray, MRI and CT labs.

The Watertown city manager has issued a mandatory conserve water notice ordering people to refrain from unnecessary water use. He also said all water should be boiled before being consumed.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state is in the process of deploying emergency water to Watertown residents.

"I have directed the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and Departments of Health and Environmental Conservation to work closely with local and federal officials," Hochul said. "The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated and staff from DHSES, DEC and DOH are currently on the ground to ensure the safety of the Watertown community."

“We are evaluating water distribution systems and moving valves from Fort Drum to assist in the water restoration efforts," the governor continued. "The Health Department is ensuring the continuation of health care services and the State Education Department contacted local school districts to send students home early."

Hochul urged residents to follow boil water notices and to conserve water. She said Jefferson County is deploying Reverse 911 cell phone alerts to all residents.

WRVO News contributed to this story