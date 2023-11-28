© 2023 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New York State Appellate Court hears arguments in I-81 case

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published November 28, 2023 at 4:38 AM EST
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO

A State Supreme Court Justice ruled earlier this year that the Interstate 81 project could proceed but additional environmental studies were needed before the elevated viaducts could be removed. Renew 81 for All's lawsuit over the project was heard by the New York State Appellate Court Monday.

Meredith Lee-Clark, a lawyer representing the state department of transportation, said there are costs associated with delays in construction.

"Department experts estimate that it's perhaps upwards of $25,000 a day that the public incurs for each day that construction completion is delayed for all of the delayed benefits," Lee-Clark said.

Lee-Clark said department analyses looked at potential carbon monoxide levels and anticipated carbon monoxide levels were higher for the viaduct alternative than the anticipated levels for the community grid alternative.

"The department conducted a micro-scale analysis of carbon monoxide," Lee-Clark said. "For the community grid alternative these anticipated levels didn't even reach the triggering threshold for such a study. So based on that, the department rashly concluded that the the community grid alternative would actually improve levels of carbon monoxide and particular matter throughout downtown."

Alan Knauf, representing Renew 81 for All, said the group is concerned the project could lead to pollution within the Syracuse Southside community.

"We represent the Southside neighborhood, the environmental justice community," Knauf said. "They're going to be have to shoulder all this traffic you're going to have to go through. There is going to be stop and go traffic."

Knauf said they aren't saying they shouldn't replace the viaduct. But they believe the community grid alternative would be a "disaster".

"We think that there are numerous defects and they should be sent back to the drawing board," Knauf said. "Especially in light of so we don't make a huge mistake for this community with with Micron coming and have a system, a road system that can't handle that and can't get people to work."

A groundbreaking for the I-81 project happened over the summer.
Tags
Regional News Interstate 81Regional News
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch