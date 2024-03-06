Assemblyman Smullen's young son has died nearly two weeks after crash

About two weeks after he was hit by a car, Assemblyman Robert Smullen's son, AJ, has died of his injuries.

According to news reports, AJ was struck by a car while he was out playing with his friends in Niskayuna on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 22.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in critical condition, receiving treatment at the pediatric ICU at Albany Medical Center.

Smullen announced the passing of his son on Facebook early Wednesday morning.

"AJ’s fight is over, please pray for his soul in Heaven. Megan and I are heartbroken, thank you to everyone who prayed for him and supported our whole family during this tragedy, we appreciate it."

Gov. Hochul wrote this morning that she was heartbroken by the news of AJ's death. "My prayers and condolences are with Assemblyman Smullen and his family as they mourn the loss of their son."

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik expressed her sympathies Wednesday morning.

"Our hearts truly break for dear, young AJ Smullen who is now in heaven. We are praying and sending our deepest sympathy for Assemblyman Robert Smullen, Megan, and their family as they grieve the loss of their beloved young son."

Smullen represents the 118th Assembly District in NY, which includes portions of the Adirondacks and the Mohawk Valley. AJ is survived by his parents and three siblings.