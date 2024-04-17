Funeral details announced for officers killed in shootout in Salina

Funeral details have been announced for two police officers who were shot and killed Sunday night in the Town of Salina.

Calling hours for Syracuse police officer Michael Jensen will be held Friday, April 19, at Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home, 7755 Merrick Road in Rome from 3 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 210 E. Dominck St. in Rome. The burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery.

The funeral for Onondaga County sheriff's Lt. Michael Hoosock will be Monday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at the Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds in Geddes. There will be no public calling hours.

Full obituary for Michael Jensen, from Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home:

Michael E. Jensen

1994 - 2024

Beloved son, brother, officer, and friend. A true gem.

Michael Jensen lost his life in the line of duty on Sunday, April 14, 2024. He was 29.

Michael was born December 7, 1994, in New Hartford, NY to Paul and Michelle (Smaldon) Jensen. A native of Rome, NY, he graduated from Rome Free Academy in 2013. He attended Le Moyne College, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Business in 2017 and his Master’s in Business Administration in 2018.

Michael loved hockey, soccer, and baseball, playing local youth sports throughout his childhood. He spent countless weekends traveling for tournaments throughout the United States and Canada. Michael was a member of the Le Moyne College hockey team where he remains a leader in all-time points, goals, and assists. His passion continued after graduating as he continued to play recreation league hockey as an adult. Michael was also an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

Prior to joining the Syracuse Police Department, Michael worked as an accountant for four years before trading out his desk job to join the department.

But Michael was so much more than his accolades. He was a gem in every sense of the word. Always equipped with a smirk, his dry sense of humor and goofiness was contagious to everyone Michael crossed paths with. He always had something to say that would make you laugh. He leaves behind wonderful memories and stories that his family, friends, and those who knew him will cherish forever. His family, friends, and loved ones will miss him dearly.

Michael leaves behind his parents, Paul and Michelle Jensen; sister, ShelliAnn Jensen and brother-in-law Jared Groff of Philadelphia, K-9 siblings, Marco and Crosby (who he both loved and antagonized); aunts and uncles Jim and Donna Smaldon, Cindi and Rowe Wheeler, and families; grandmother Ardyce Jensen, aunts and uncles Deb and Bill Ehlers, Beth and Dave Kolb, Karen and Jerry Barthel all of South Dakota, and Dawn and Ed Vallee of Oklahoma and all of their families. Michael was predeceased by his grandparents, Mike and Dolly (Campanaro) Smaldon, and Edmand Jensen. Michael also leaves behind so many other family and friends that the list would go on forever.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Michael’s name to the Rome Youth Hockey Association at RYHA, P.O. Box 861, Rome, N.Y. 13440, or the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association P.O. Box 11218, Syracuse, NY, 13218, or the Marion Guild of St. John the Baptist Church, 210 E Dominick Street, Rome, NY, 13440.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday April 20, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 210 E. Dominick Street in Rome, with the Rev. Paul F. Angelicchio officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home, 7751 Merrick Rd. Rome, on Friday April 19, 2024 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery.

End of Watch April 14, 2024

Full obituary for Onondaga County sheriff's deputy, Lt. Michael Hoosock, from Thomas J. Pirro Funeral Home

Michael A. “Hootch” Hoosock, 37, of Clay, gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty on Sunday, April 14, 2024. He was born in the town of Onondaga to Daniel Hoosock and Cynthia (Trichilo). Michael received his bachelor’s degree in emergency management and was currently a Lieutenant with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department. Michael’s faith was important to him, he was a former communicant of St. Daniel Church in Lyncourt and was currently attending St. Rose of Lima Church in North Syracuse. He loved to golf, fish, and could mis-identify wildlife better than anyone.

Over the past 20+ years Hootch touched and impacted so much of Onondaga County's public service, joining initially the Lyncourt Fire Department and working as a paramedic for Rural/Metro, and going on to work for WAVES and NOVA ambulance companies and last worked as a firefighter/paramedic part time with Manlius FD. He also worked incredibly hard at becoming trained for both Bomb Squad earning the rank of Commander and worked with SWAT as a medic on the team. For a few years he even worked on Air 1 as a Deputy with the Sheriff's Department as a paramedic. He often put himself into the path of any new Deputy to get them trained, providing CPR/EMT training to new recruits at the academy and being an FTO throughout his time with the department. He was a volunteer with Moyers Corners and climbed the ranks to Deputy Chief until he took a step back to spend more time with his children. Every chance he got he encouraged people to follow their love of public service and wrote countless letters of recommendations and completed many a phone call while other agencies were doing backgrounds for military or police experience. Everything he did, he did with a love for the job and only declined work or volunteer events for commitments with family. He touched us all and brought so much joy to those around him. He could hardly be serious even when he probably should have been.

Michael is predeceased by his grandparents, Lena and Jerome Trichilo and Stephen and Teresa Hoosock.

He is survived by his loving wife, Caitlin (Carroll) Hoosock; his children, Nicole, Gabriel, and Samuel Hoosock; his parents, Daniel and Cynthia Hoosock; his sister, Danielle (Ethan) Kepler; his in-laws, Susan and Norman Carroll; his sister-in-law, Shannon (Tony) Boronczyk;; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service in celebration of Michael’s life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 22, 2024 at the Exposition Center, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. Syracuse, NY 13209. He will be privately laid to rest in Assumption Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael’s name may be made to the Bomb Technician Memorial Foundation, 600 Boulevard S SW, Huntsville, AL 35802 or Helping Hounds Dog Rescue, 7268 Caswell Ave., North Syracuse, NY 13212.