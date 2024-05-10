SU Gaza encampment speaks out during graduation festivities

The Syracuse University Gaza Solidarity Encampment held a press conference Friday, providing encampment updates and reinforcing their demands of the university.

Student encampment members were joined by some university staff members providing support. Carol Fadda, an associate professor of English delivered a statement from the Faculty and Staff for Justice for Palestine at Syracuse University, giving support to the student encampment.

“We call on youth administration to address these students demands, meet them, meet with them in a timely manner, and commit to discussing their crucial demands for accountability and transparency,” Fadda said. “The courage of these students teaches us and leads us. It reminds us of our responsibility to not only ensure, but insist that universities remain spaces of open discussion and critical engagement.

In a prepared statement, one encampment member, who did not provide their name, said the university has failed to act in good faith.

“Syracuse University administration has refused to engage our demands and prepare the necessary conditions for us to end our encampment,” the encampment member said. “Syracuse University administration has also refused to obey the agreement with students to only communicate with us via the centralized camp and email so that we would have a paper trail instead approaching multiple members of the encampment to ask them questions and communicate the universe of these plans regarding police presence.”

Another encampment member, who chose to be known as Nico, said encampment members have faced continued harassment since the beginning of their occupation on the Quad.

“Zionist antagonists entered the camp yelling, doxing and physically threatening students, including a woman with black hair,” Nico said “Who was she entered the camp films students and said, I would spit on you, but my spit is too good for you.”

The encampment is looking for new dialogue to open with administration.