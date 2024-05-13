Fallen Syracuse police officer Michael Jensen honored in police memorial ceremony

Syracuse’s Fallen Soldiers Memorial ceremony held even more meaning this year, honoring Syracuse police officer Michael Jensen almost a month after he was shot and killed in the line of duty, along with Onondaga County sheriff's deputy Michael Hoosock.

City officials, law enforcement officers and Jensen’s family and friends gathered in Forman Park Monday to honor his service. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said while the community grieves, it is important to look out for those glimmers of light.

“We’ve seen the city of Syracuse and the city of Rome form a bond that will last forever, we’ve seen yard signs popping up, memorializing Officer Jensen and Lieutenant Hoosock, we’ve seen wristbands, we’ve seen bumper stickers,” Walsh said. “All of those small glimmers of light have helped us through this incredibly difficult experience.”

Jensen’s badge number, badge 156, will be retired, an honor Police Chief Joe Cecile said he is even more honored to give.

Abigail Connolly / WRVO Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile delivers remarks during a memorial service for fallen officers, May 13.

“This was an honor I hoped would never be bestowed upon me as the chief of police, but now that it is here, it has become my greatest honor, the greatest honor of my career,” Cecile said.

He said this will ensure Jensen’s legacy is not forgotten.

“So though we will never again see it, that badge, badge 156 on the chest of another Syracuse police officer, we will see it on the chest of Officer Michael Jensen whenever we think of him, whenever we take care of each other, whenever we think of him watching over us,” Cecile said.

Jensen’s name is now etched in stone alongside eleven other slain officers in Forman Park’s police memorial.

The ceremony and dedication marked the beginning of National Police Week.

