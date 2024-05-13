© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fallen Syracuse police officer Michael Jensen honored in police memorial ceremony

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published May 13, 2024 at 6:26 PM EDT
Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen's name etched in the police memorial in Forman Park, May 13.
Abigail Connolly
/
WRVO
Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen's name etched in the police memorial in Forman Park, May 13.

Syracuse’s Fallen Soldiers Memorial ceremony held even more meaning this year, honoring Syracuse police officer Michael Jensen almost a month after he was shot and killed in the line of duty, along with Onondaga County sheriff's deputy Michael Hoosock.

City officials, law enforcement officers and Jensen’s family and friends gathered in Forman Park Monday to honor his service. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said while the community grieves, it is important to look out for those glimmers of light.

“We’ve seen the city of Syracuse and the city of Rome form a bond that will last forever, we’ve seen yard signs popping up, memorializing Officer Jensen and Lieutenant Hoosock, we’ve seen wristbands, we’ve seen bumper stickers,” Walsh said. “All of those small glimmers of light have helped us through this incredibly difficult experience.”

Jensen’s badge number, badge 156, will be retired, an honor Police Chief Joe Cecile said he is even more honored to give.

Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile delivers remarks during a memorial service for fallen officers, May 13.
Abigail Connolly
/
WRVO
Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile delivers remarks during a memorial service for fallen officers, May 13.

“This was an honor I hoped would never be bestowed upon me as the chief of police, but now that it is here, it has become my greatest honor, the greatest honor of my career,” Cecile said.

He said this will ensure Jensen’s legacy is not forgotten.

“So though we will never again see it, that badge, badge 156 on the chest of another Syracuse police officer, we will see it on the chest of Officer Michael Jensen whenever we think of him, whenever we take care of each other, whenever we think of him watching over us,” Cecile said.

Jensen’s name is now etched in stone alongside eleven other slain officers in Forman Park’s police memorial.

The ceremony and dedication marked the beginning of National Police Week.
Tags
Regional News Syracuse Police DepartmentJoe CecileBen Walshpolice shootingRegional News
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
See stories by Abigail Connolly