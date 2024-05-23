Expansion project at Ronald McDonald House of CNY nears completion

The Ronald McDonald House of Central New York is getting close to completing a new expansion project.

Construction began last fall for an expansion project on the fourth floor of the Ronald McDonald House in Syracuse. Six new suite-style guest rooms will fill the previously unoccupied space, making room for up to eight more families. Executive Director Beth Trunfio said the goal was to make a more comfortable place for guests.

“We had determined after really some time, during kind of post-pandemic, we considered what families might be needing and how things were evolving in the care and treatment of children, that parents were working remote and they might need some additional space,” Trunfio said.

Trunfio said the additional space will fill a need for all kinds of guests, filling gaps in the current layout.

“But what’s missing is that ability for multi-generational families, families that are larger families than maybe a family of four, as well as parents who are working remotely, or children who are maybe immune compromised because of the treatment they are receiving, space that is a bigger space,” Trunfio said.

Suites will be complete with one or two bedrooms, living room, kitchenette and private bathroom. Trunfio said the space was designed to fit the unique needs of Central New York guests.

“Really Specifically, what we’ve done here is really specific for us and for our community and for the patient population that we are seeing and that family compliment,” Trunfio said.

Construction is expected to be completed in the next six weeks, and guests are expected to begin staying in the new suites in the next eight to ten weeks.