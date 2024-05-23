© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Expansion project at Ronald McDonald House of CNY nears completion

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published May 23, 2024 at 5:11 AM EDT
Construction on the
Ronald McDonald House of Central New York
Construction on the CNY Ronald McDonald house, May 2024.

The Ronald McDonald House of Central New York is getting close to completing a new expansion project.

Construction began last fall for an expansion project on the fourth floor of the Ronald McDonald House in Syracuse. Six new suite-style guest rooms will fill the previously unoccupied space, making room for up to eight more families. Executive Director Beth Trunfio said the goal was to make a more comfortable place for guests.

“We had determined after really some time, during kind of post-pandemic, we considered what families might be needing and how things were evolving in the care and treatment of children, that parents were working remote and they might need some additional space,” Trunfio said.

Trunfio said the additional space will fill a need for all kinds of guests, filling gaps in the current layout.

“But what’s missing is that ability for multi-generational families, families that are larger families than maybe a family of four, as well as parents who are working remotely, or children who are maybe immune compromised because of the treatment they are receiving, space that is a bigger space,” Trunfio said.

Suites will be complete with one or two bedrooms, living room, kitchenette and private bathroom. Trunfio said the space was designed to fit the unique needs of Central New York guests.

“Really Specifically, what we’ve done here is really specific for us and for our community and for the patient population that we are seeing and that family compliment,” Trunfio said.

Construction is expected to be completed in the next six weeks, and guests are expected to begin staying in the new suites in the next eight to ten weeks.
Tags
Regional News Regional NewsRonald McDonald House
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
See stories by Abigail Connolly