Ceremony to celebrate release of 2024 Dr. Mary Edwards Walker quarter

An Oswego County historical figure will be honored with her very own U.S. Quarter this weekend.

Dr. Mary Edwards Walker is being honored as part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters program. Walker was born in Oswego in 1832 and became a surgeon, women’s rights advocate, abolitionist and spy. She remains the first and only woman to receive the Medal of Honor.

Oswego Town Historian and Dr. Mary Walker expert George DeMass said she is more than deserving of the honor.

“Mary Walker certainly should be honored and she said that people will really not realize what she’s done until years after she’s gone,” DeMass said.

He said Walker is rightfully considered a "pioneer."

“They really consider Mary Walker to be, over 150 years ago, the pioneer of breaking down the barriers of gender and race in the United States Army, that’s very satisfying to know,” DeMass said.

At a ceremony at Oswego High School this Saturday, community members will commemorate the release of the 2024 Dr. Mary Edwards Walker quarter. About 600 people have already RSVP’d for the event. Those in attendance will receive their very own Dr. Mary Walker quarter. DeMass said those who are unable to attend will have to wait and try to find one at the end of the month.

“The coin will not really be in circulation publicly until the end of June,” DeMass said.

Ceremony participants will include representatives from the U.S. Mint, Quarter designer Phoebe Hemphill and some of Walker’s descendants. The ceremony will begin Saturday at 2 p.m. at Oswego High School.

