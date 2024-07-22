Federal funding to help new tech at local defense company SRC Inc.

Congressman Brandon Williams is announcing new federal funding for Syracuse’s defense industry company SRC Inc.

SRC will receive $4.5 million from a defense appropriations allocation, to improve tactical data analysis capabilities in support of cognitive electronic warfare. Williams said the funding is vital to national security interests.

“If you ask the people of the nation and even the people here in central New York, they will say that, an open southern border and the crime and drugs that are coming across our southern border are perhaps the most important issue,” Williams said. “And we're helping to address that issue with the technology being created right here at SRC.”

He said investments into organizations like SRC are driving Central New York into the future.

“Supporting manufacturing in central New York is a key reason that I ran for Congress and a key opportunity that we have to strengthen and grow,” Williams said.

Joe Lauko, COO of SRC, said the investments will help to improve technologies that SRC has been manufacturing for years.

“So this is a border surveillance radar that we've been selling for many, many years and really have sold it throughout the world, now we're able to get this with some upgrades, etc., to really put it on the southern border to help protect the U.S., as you said, through technology,” Lauko said.

A $35 million federal grant is also expected to head to SRC in fiscal year 2025.