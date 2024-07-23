© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New community center to be named after fallen CNY officers

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published July 23, 2024 at 4:10 PM EDT
Town of Salina Supervisor Nick Paro stands at a podium alongside community members to unveil the name of the Hoosock-Jensen Salina Community Center, July 22.
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Town of Salina Supervisor Nick Paro stands at a podium alongside community members to unveil the name of the Hoosock-Jensen Salina Community Center, July 22.

The name of Salina’s new Community Center was unveiled with the families of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Michael Hoosock and Syracuse Police Department Officer Michael Jensen on hand.

Salina Supervisor Nick Paro said plans for the center have been in the works for a while, but the naming decision came recently.

"The president of the fraternal order of police, Syracuse Division actually, who are also residents of the town of Salina, came to my office with this idea of naming it in honor of Lieutenant Hoosock and Officer Jensen," Paro said. "I felt that it was an appropriate thing to do. The town had been looking for something to honor these two men. And this made the most sense. It was perfect timing."

The two officers were killed in a suburban neighborhood in the town last April, when they were ambushed at a gunman’s home. Also attending the naming ceremony, Joseph Imperatrice, the NYC Blue Lives Matter Co-Founder.

"Whenever one is lost, no matter New York City or elsewhere, you feel it," Imperatrice said. "And to be able to come here and see something that's going to keep these heroes' names alive, you see the families, they wake up and for a couple minutes out of today, they could smile through the tears, they could feel appreciated, know that their loved one won't be forgotten."

The new center is expected to be open to the public in Spring of 2025.
Tags
Regional News Regional NewsSalinaNick Parocommunity centers
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ellen Abbott