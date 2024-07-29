'I'm scared for our future': Auburn-area leaders call on NYS to adopt rejected water safety amendments

New York officials are deciding not to go through with adopting community proposed amendments to the Owasco Lake rules and regulations. Some local leaders disagree with the decision.

Last Friday Auburn-area community members and leaders met to discuss a letter sent by the state department of health, which stated that no amendments would be made to the City of Auburn and Town of Owasco Watershed Rules and Regulations. The letter stated the proposed amendments were not necessary to maintaining water quality. The proposed amendments came after a years long community rule making process involving the city of Auburn and some Cayuga County departments.

Auburn City Councilor and co-founder of the environmental group "Save Owasco Now!" Terry Cuddy said the state's decision has set back environmental protection efforts.

"I have been involved in several efforts to try and keep Owasco Lake clean, and this letter has really destroyed a lot of the efforts that have been put forth," Cuddy said.

City of Auburn Mayor Jimmy Giannettino agrees.

"I'm not only frustrated, I'm scared. I'm scared for our future, I'm scared for our children's future."

Giannettino said updating the rules and regulations is crucial to providing safe water to local residents and the surrounding areas.

"I refuse, as the mayor of this city, as a life-long resident of the city of Auburn, to sit by and allow this state to let us become the next Toledo, Ohio, Flint, Michigan or Jackson, Mississippi," Giannettino said.

He is calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to come meet with local leaders and for the proposed amendments be adopted.

Town of Owasco Supervisor Ed Wagner also expressed frustration at the decision saying the community and science-based proposed amendments should not be ignored.

"We followed the science, the science proved them wrong and now they don't want to follow the process," Wagner said. "I am very frustrated."

The letter from the state follows a lawsuit put against the state by the city of Auburn, town of Owasco and Owasco Watershed Lake Association, which alleges the department of health did not follow Public Health Law procedures for updating the watershed rules and regulations.