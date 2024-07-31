White House economic advisor visits Syracuse, promotes infrastructure investments

White House Economic Adviser Heather Boushey toured Belden's PPC broadband facilities Monday, and met with industry and community leaders to discuss infrastructure investments. She said the Syracuse company is a great example of how investments in manufacturing can lead to stronger communities

"Seeing these investments that are happening in the manufacturing that is being done here and the jobs that are being created here in Syracuse, and around the country, is an important part of our Invest in America agenda," Boushey said.

Following a roundtable discussion with industry leaders, Boushey said being able to see the impacts of manufacturing investments will help strengthen employment opportunities and economic success for decades.

"We did not do enough to invest in American manufacturing, and so making sure that young people understand the economic opportunities that are in front of them, you know, without a college degree, but being able to get the jobs like there they are producing here at building is really important," Boushey said.

She said Belden's continued development will help to increase internet connectivity and make room for more industry growth.