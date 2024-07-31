© 2024 WRVO Public Media
White House economic advisor visits Syracuse, promotes infrastructure investments

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published July 31, 2024 at 5:18 AM EDT
White House Economic Advisor Heather Boushey, center, poses with industry leaders at Belden Inc. Headquarters in Syracuse, July 19.
White House Economic Advisor Heather Boushey, center, poses with industry leaders at Belden Inc. Headquarters in Syracuse, July 19.

White House Economic Adviser Heather Boushey toured Belden's PPC broadband facilities Monday, and met with industry and community leaders to discuss infrastructure investments. She said the Syracuse company is a great example of how investments in manufacturing can lead to stronger communities

"Seeing these investments that are happening in the manufacturing that is being done here and the jobs that are being created here in Syracuse, and around the country, is an important part of our Invest in America agenda," Boushey said.

Following a roundtable discussion with industry leaders, Boushey said being able to see the impacts of manufacturing investments will help strengthen employment opportunities and economic success for decades.

"We did not do enough to invest in American manufacturing, and so making sure that young people understand the economic opportunities that are in front of them, you know, without a college degree, but being able to get the jobs like there they are producing here at building is really important," Boushey said.

She said Belden's continued development will help to increase internet connectivity and make room for more industry growth.

Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
