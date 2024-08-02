© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Safe Haven museum marks 80 years since Oswego welcomed Jewish refugees during WWII

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published August 2, 2024 at 5:09 AM EDT
The Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum, Oswego, NY.
Jason Smith
/
WRVO
The Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum, Oswego, NY.

An 80th anniversary commemoration event is kicking off Friday at Oswego's Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum.

It's been 80 years since the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter first opened it's doors for World War II refugees. The refugee shelter was the first, and only of it's kind, housing more than 950 Jewish refugees from 1944 to 1946.

This weekend, some of the former refugees and their families will be coming back to remember. Judy Coe-Rapaport, acting president of the Safe Haven museum, has been planning a commemoration event for over a year, she said this weekend is about keeping the stories and friendships alive.

"I've been involved with Safe Haven for 24 years, and I have traveled, throughout the country and even to France to meet the former refugees, to get to know them and learn about them, and they they're my friends," Coe-Rapaport said. "And one thing I always say that once you meet this group of people, you're never the same again."

Free museum admission will be offered over the weekend and educational speakers will help shed light on the refugee center's history. Coe-Rapaport said it's an important story to tell.

"This story is historically important," Coe-Rapaport said. "It is the only refugee shelter in the world of its kind; where they were given safe haven."

She said don't let the size of the museum fool you.

"Our museum is a little museum, but it tells a powerful story," Coe-Rapaport said.
Regional News Regional NewsSafe Haven MuseumFort OntarioWorld War II
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
