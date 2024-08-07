Oswego County looks to secure federal funding for industrial site development

Oswego County is looking to secure some federal funding to help fund an industrial park expansion project.

Around 10 miles down the road from microchip manufacturer Micron’s future home, Oswego County is looking to secure supply chain industries. But first they need the space.

The Oswego County Industrial Park in Phoenix is hoping to be that space, with a new expansion project that could add more than 150 acres for development. Sen. Chuck Schumer is working to secure up to $2.5 million in federal funding through the Economic Development Administration to get the site developed as quickly as possible.

“This would more than double the size of this great park, with 185 additional acres, to land new companies and all the good paying jobs that come with them,” Schumer said. “The time to invest is now, because if we wait too long they may go elsewhere.”

The $2.5 million in federal funding would match funding already in Oswego County. Austin Wheelock, executive director of Operation Oswego County, the county's economic development agency, said the expansion design could house up to 10 new businesses.

“Expansion looks like putting in about 4,000 feet of road, water and sewer, which would allow us to unlock 185 acres that currently is really a greenfield site to help attract multiple businesses,” Wheelock said.

He said with funding secured, the development could take three to five years to complete, but reports that conversations with new businesses are already taking place.

State Sen. John Mannion said the development would help to ensure Central New York’s manufacturing revival.

“We are ideally positioned, right here, to make sure this project comes to complete fruition,” said Mannion.

An expansion design and plan has already been locally approved.