© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CNY Community Foundation investing more money in lead protections in Syracuse

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published August 11, 2024 at 8:52 AM EDT
Lead testing kits and materials inside Onondaga County's mobile lead testing unit that will work to detect lead poisoning in Syracuse communite
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Lead testing kits and materials inside Onondaga County's mobile lead testing, one of the programs working to detect lead poisoning in Syracuse communities.

The fight against lead poisoning in central New York is getting a $1 million boost.

The Central New York Community Foundation is investing the extra funds into an issue it’s helped fight for the last six years. The philanthropic organization created the LeadSafeCNY Initiative in 2018 with an investment of $2.6 million.

Community Foundation President Melanie Littlejohn said since then, the number of children with elevated blood lead levels has dropped to about nine percent.

"Do I wish it could be a five years cut and go?" Littlejohn said. "I wish. That's what I'm hopeful, right? But if it's not, then we have to, as a community, stay committed and focused until we can all say we got to zero."

Lead poisoning an impact a child’s brain function, stunting academic success and leading to things like criminal behavior and violence. The issue is exacerbated by a housing stock in Syracuse that still includes lead paint. Littlejohn said funds will focus on the major ways to prevent lead poisoning including testing and remediation, as well as community education.

"We have to get to the hearts and minds of folks, make this something that you can get your arms around," Littlejohn said. "Something that when you know it impacts the lives of your family in a real significant way, that’s the message."
Tags
Regional News Regional Newslead poisoningCentral New York Community Foundationhealth and safety
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
See stories by Abigail Connolly