CNY Community Foundation investing more money in lead protections in Syracuse

The fight against lead poisoning in central New York is getting a $1 million boost.

The Central New York Community Foundation is investing the extra funds into an issue it’s helped fight for the last six years. The philanthropic organization created the LeadSafeCNY Initiative in 2018 with an investment of $2.6 million.

Community Foundation President Melanie Littlejohn said since then, the number of children with elevated blood lead levels has dropped to about nine percent.

"Do I wish it could be a five years cut and go?" Littlejohn said. "I wish. That's what I'm hopeful, right? But if it's not, then we have to, as a community, stay committed and focused until we can all say we got to zero."

Lead poisoning an impact a child’s brain function, stunting academic success and leading to things like criminal behavior and violence. The issue is exacerbated by a housing stock in Syracuse that still includes lead paint. Littlejohn said funds will focus on the major ways to prevent lead poisoning including testing and remediation, as well as community education.

"We have to get to the hearts and minds of folks, make this something that you can get your arms around," Littlejohn said. "Something that when you know it impacts the lives of your family in a real significant way, that’s the message."

