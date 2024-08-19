© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Utica group 'Justice for Nyah Mway' demands accountability and action from elected leaders

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published August 19, 2024 at 5:02 AM EDT
Nyah Mway's mother speaks about her son's death in an officer involved fatal shooting during public comment at the Utica Common Council meeting on August 7, 2024.
Screenshot
/
City of Utica
Nyah Mway's mother speaks about her son's death in an officer involved fatal shooting during public comment at the Utica Common Council meeting on August 7, 2024.

Activist group Justice for Nyah Mway is demanding action and accountability from the City of Utica following the officer-involved fatal shooting of the 13-year-old in June.

Justice for Nyah Mway presented a list of demands to the Utica Common Council including the termination of Utica Police Officer Patrick Husnay and any other officers involved in the death of Nyah Mway. Husnay and two other officers involved were suspended with pay.

An investigation by the State Attorney General’s Office is underway.

Kay Klo, an organizer of Justice for Nyah Mway, said Husnay should be terminated regardless of the investigation’s findings.

“As his unnecessary use of force positions him as a threat to our community," Klo said. "The wrongful death of Nyah Mway demands not only our sorrow, but also our resolute action to prevent such tragedies in the future.”

Other demands, the group is also asking for include the city covering the costs of the funeral and burial and for the Utica Common Council to pass legislation requiring the Utica Police Department record all stops including location, demographics of the person stopped, and reason for the stop.

“This devastating event has not only caused immeasurable pain to Nyah Mway's family, but also shaken the entire Utica community, refugee and American alike, highlighting the urgent need for significant reforms in your approach to community engagement, public safety, and policing,” Klo said.

To see the full list of demands, click here.

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
