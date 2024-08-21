© 2024 WRVO Public Media
New York State Fair opens in Syracuse with new attractions

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published August 20, 2024 at 5:52 PM EDT
The 2024 New York State Fair butter sculpture, Aug. 20.
1 of 4  — Butter Sculpture 2024.JPG
The 2024 New York State Fair butter sculpture, Aug. 20.
Abigail Connolly / WRVO
State Fair Director Julie LaFave feeds a baby goat at the baby goat petting station, Aug. 20.
2 of 4  — LaFave Baby Goats 2024 WRVO.JPG
State Fair Director Julie LaFave feeds a baby goat at the baby goat petting station, Aug. 20.
Abigail Connolly / WRVO
New York Animal Agriculture Coalition Eileen Jensen gives a tour of the new mobile dairy classroom at the New York State Fair, Aug. 20.
3 of 4  — Mobile dairy Classroom 2024 WRVO.JPG
New York Animal Agriculture Coalition Eileen Jensen gives a tour of the new mobile dairy classroom at the New York State Fair, Aug. 20.
Abigail Connolly / WRVO
Coloring pages a the New York State Fair Sensory Room, Aug. 20.
4 of 4  — Sensory Room Fair 2024 WRVO.JPG
Coloring pages a the New York State Fair Sensory Room, Aug. 20.
Abigail Connolly / WRVO

Updated at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

State Fair officials announced Wednesday that the baby goat petting station has been shut down and will not reopen during the fair's 13-day run. In a statement, officials said veterinarians with the State Department of Agriculture and Markets were conducting a routine health check, when they noticed one of the goats was "exhibiting signs of a viral disease that could potentially be transmitted to the other goats in the exhibit." Out of an abundance of caution, officials decided to close the exhibit.

Original Story

The New York State Fair opens Wednesday morning and runs through Labor Day. For State Fair Director Julie LaFave, the next 13 days are go time. She said every year is different, but it's about finding balance between old and new.

"It's finding that balance between what needs to be preserved and what we really should be obligated to preserve, but times change and so we're trying to find that balance of even if we have new builds we try to make them still look historic the way the rest of our buildings, we don't want it to stand out, we want it to match the theme of our agricultural center that we have," LaFave said.

Part of keeping with tradition is making sure the fair reflects the state's agriculture and markets. LaFave said this year's Ag and Horticulture building will better reflect that. Updated flower display spaces and a Taste New York space are helping to keep agriculture at the forefront.

Another fun way that's happening? Baby goats. Lauren Steinmetz of Steinmetz Family Farm is the brains behind the new baby goat petting station. She said it's a space for people to relax and connect with animals.

"My favorite part is always seeing people come in the stand, I'm talking young to older adults, and they are just so happy, so relaxed and they just love the baby goats so much," Steinmetz said.

A new mobile dairy classroom is also helping to keep New York agriculture at the forefront. Focusing on telling the farm-to-table journey of New York dairy, the mobile unit is helping sate dairy farmers reach their customers, according to New York Animal Agriculture Coalition Director Eileen Jensen.

"This allows us to take dairy farming on the road," Jensen said. "We know that consumers are further and further removed from the farm and they can't always get to the farm, so our mobile dairy experience, we can take the farm right to the folks."

Also new at the fair, a sensory room focused on providing fairgoers with a comfortable, quiet space to take a moment away from the excitement. Excelsior Fellow Piper Cooper along with some Le Moyne College students created the quiet space to give some neurodivergent people a space to recharge

"We know everyone has a different experience so this can hopefully be one opportunity for folks to have a calming experience and kind of help balance themselves and regulate," Cooper said.

Coloring books, soft lighting, bean bag chairs, and other sensory-friendly items are all available for use.
Regional News Regional NewsNew York Public News NetworkNew York State FairJulie LaFaveNew York State Agriculture
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
See stories by Abigail Connolly