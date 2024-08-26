© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
National Grid faces statewide protests following rate hike ask

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published August 26, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Protestors gather outside Syracuse's National Grid office to oppose proposed rate hikes, Aug. 15.
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Protestors gather outside Syracuse's National Grid office to oppose proposed rate hikes, Aug. 15.

National Grid is asking for its biggest rate hike in several decades. Now, the utility is getting pushback from protests across the state, including central New York.

Protesters took to the streets in front of the Syracuse National Grid offices opposing rate hikes in favor of legislation that addresses energy affordability and climate change. Ethan Gormley of Citizen Action of New York organized the protest, which he said is two-pronged.

"These rate hikes are bigger than they've been asked for in decades and people simply can't afford it," Gormley said. "Worse, these rate hikes will help fund fossil fuel infrastructure and we can't afford that in the current climate crisis we're facing."

The group is focusing on the Public Service Commission, which makes the final decision on utility rates in New York state. That decision is expected next spring. In the meantime, Onondaga County Legislator Mo Brown, expects advocates to continue to make their presence known.

"If we call on the Public Service Commission to do the right thing, if we keep making noise, if we keep being loud about what we deserve, about what's right, about what's just, if we keep doing it, we know the governor, we know the state are gonna do the right thing,” Brown said.

National Grid wants to increase electric rates for an average customer by about 15%, and gas rates by 20%. National Grid says it needs the increase to make critical investments to ensure reliability of its infrastructure, as well as investing in its networks as part of a transition to clean energy.
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
