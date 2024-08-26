Onondaga County officers killed in the line of duty in April honored at New York State Fair

Law Enforcement Day at the New York State Fair gave local leaders another opportunity to honor fallen Onondaga County officers.

The names of fallen Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen and Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy Michael Hoosock were honored Monday, along with more than 20 other New York officers during a ceremony at the State Fair's Veterans Memorial Park.

Local law enforcement officials, family members and elected officials gathered to remember and honor those they lost. Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said this year the ceremony hit close to home, but serves as an important reminder.

"The public should really be grateful that men like Michael Hoosock and Michael Jensen continue to raise their hands, they should be grateful that men and women, brave men and women all across this country continue to raise their hands and take the oath to protect and serve because if they stop doing that there will be complete chaos and crime," Cecile said.

Cecile said the State Fairgrounds are the perfect place to etch their names in stone.

"The fair is a great venue because other people can stop by and come to this memorial and listen to the stories and the speeches," Cecile said.

Other Law Enforcement Day highlights included State Trooper demonstrations and free admission for active and retired law enforcement officials.