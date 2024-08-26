© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Onondaga County officers killed in the line of duty in April honored at New York State Fair

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published August 26, 2024 at 6:44 PM EDT
A brick at the New York State Fairgrounds Veterans Memorial honors fallen officers Michael Jensen and Michael Hoosock, Aug. 26.
Abigail Connolly
/
WRVO
A brick at the New York State Fairgrounds Veterans Memorial honors fallen officers Michael Jensen and Michael Hoosock, Aug. 26.

Law Enforcement Day at the New York State Fair gave local leaders another opportunity to honor fallen Onondaga County officers.

The names of fallen Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen and Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy Michael Hoosock were honored Monday, along with more than 20 other New York officers during a ceremony at the State Fair's Veterans Memorial Park.

Local law enforcement officials, family members and elected officials gathered to remember and honor those they lost. Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said this year the ceremony hit close to home, but serves as an important reminder.

"The public should really be grateful that men like Michael Hoosock and Michael Jensen continue to raise their hands, they should be grateful that men and women, brave men and women all across this country continue to raise their hands and take the oath to protect and serve because if they stop doing that there will be complete chaos and crime," Cecile said.

Cecile said the State Fairgrounds are the perfect place to etch their names in stone.

"The fair is a great venue because other people can stop by and come to this memorial and listen to the stories and the speeches," Cecile said.

Other Law Enforcement Day highlights included State Trooper demonstrations and free admission for active and retired law enforcement officials.
New York State Fair
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
