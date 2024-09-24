© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Onondaga County Dems look forward to redrawing legislative district lines after judge's order

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published September 24, 2024 at 4:28 PM EDT
Onondaga County Democrats speak about redistricting efforts in the county legislature during a news conference Tuesday.
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Onondaga County Democrats speak about redistricting efforts in the county legislature during a news conference Tuesday.

A State Supreme Court judge has ruled that Onondaga County must redraw its legislative district lines before the next election in 2025. Now lawmakers must decide how far the changes should go.

The judge ordered the new maps in the wake of a lawsuit brought by Onondaga County Democrats. The suit revealed the county didn’t use updated information that included incarcerated individuals, so maps didn’t live up to state rules about how many people should be in each district.

Democrat Chris Ryan thinks this is a good opportunity to review maps Democrats claimed were unfair and gerrymandered to allow the GOP to retain its legislative majority.

"How do we produce maps that don't senselessly or needlessly break up communities of interest?” Ryan said. “Like for instance, we need to put the Manlius back in Manlius, and I'll keep going with a lot of different ones, right? So that's the process. We need to make sure that the process ensures, that that doesn't happen again."

Republican Legislature Chairman Tim Burtis says lawmakers will begin the process to redraw district maps soon. He expects only minor adjustments to be made without a wholesale redrawing of lines.

"We have to look at the incarcerated people, approximately 1,400-1,600 people, and we have to address that,” said Burtis. “Not really interested in opening a whole can of worms up again."

The county legislature will be required to hold a public hearing on the new maps. Burtis says they’ll be in place by next year when all county legislators are up for reelection.
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
