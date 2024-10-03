© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lead poisoning top concern for residents during Onondaga County budget public hearing

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published October 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO

A handful of people spoke during a public hearing Thursday over Onondaga County's proposed 2025 budget , but concerns over lead poisoning stood out.

Onondaga County resident Maureen Murphy spoke up about funding for lead poisoning, calling on the legislators to examine their consciences. She said a decline in lead prevention funding, regardless of any federal funding that's been awarded, is a failure.

"The county executive has repeatedly said, 'a budget is a statement of our values and priorities,'" Murphy said. "Respectfully, I contend this level of funding is morally outrageous and entirely insufficient for addressing a crisis of this magnitude."

Also mentioned in the public comment period, childhood poverty and the need for job opportunities and training programs. County resident Elaine Denton expressed frustration of what she's calling a "status quo" budget.

"Not much change from last year's budget and our problems continue to go un-addressed," Denton said. "We have the highest rate of childhood poverty in the country, homelessness continues to increase in our community and people have nowhere to go. We will keep managing, surviving, but this budget does not help us thrive."

County legislators will take full consideration of the proposed budget in their next session, Oct. 8.
Tags
Regional News Regional NewsOnondaga County LegislatureOnondaga County Budgetlead poisioning
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
See stories by Abigail Connolly