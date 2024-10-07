© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Social media regulations can be positive for brain development according to experts

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published October 7, 2024 at 5:56 AM EDT

Recent state and federal legislation like New York's, SAFE For Kids Act, are looking to limit or restrict addicting social media feeds. Some experts say it's the right move.

Janis Whitlock, a developmental psychologist and researcher at Cornell University, said some internet and social media regulation can be good. And recent laws may just be the beginning of the conversation.

Whitlock said teens are much more susceptible to the addicting parts of social media and internet use.

"The older we get, the easier it is to self-regulate, and as you know, it's not even that easy for an adult," Whitlock said. "But having teens and tweens coming online and basically being set free in a candy store, developmentally that's what it feels like to them. Their brain is wired to respond much more strongly to rewards."

She said being more aware of developmentally appropriate content is also an important part of monitoring internet use for kids.

"When all this started, you could be 10 years old or 50 years old and exposed to exactly the same content," Whitlock said. "And a 10-year-old brain, or a 50-year-old brain, or a 13-year-old brain, or a 15-year-old brain, they're not the same. The human that's behind them, that's having the experience is not the same."

Whitlock said limiting internet use in the evenings and ensuring kids get enough rest and time away from screens is an important part of healthy development.
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
