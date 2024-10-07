© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Tech company plans to bring 400 new jobs to central New York

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published October 7, 2024 at 5:46 AM EDT
Workers and supporters at TTM Technologies sign a beam that will be used in the company's new facility.
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
Workers and supporters at TTM Technologies sign a beam that will be used in the company's new facility.

Hundreds of new jobs are expected in central New York, as a local business expands.

TTM Technologies is expanding its current operations in the area by building a new facility. It will focus on ultra-high-density interconnect printed circuit boards. TTM President and CEO Tom Edman said that basically means making complex and critical devices smaller.

"As devices get smaller and smaller, that happens in defense as well as in the commercial world, what we will be doing with these boards is supporting that miniaturization effort," said Edman.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) spoke about the growth of the company at the construction site for the new facility.

"Someday soon, a Green Beret who's on a perilous mission thousands of miles away, trying to protect our freedom, our very rights, may depend on the technology that's made right here in central New York. That should fill your hearts with pride," Hochul said.

Edman said the expansion will create about 400 well-paying jobs, ranging from operators to engineers.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the announcement is a validating moment for a community-wide strategy.

"This community is the emerging hub for the defense, aerospace, microelectronic and semiconductor manufacturing, and the data proves it, and it showcases that," McMahon said.

The project is being funded in part by state and federal grants, including $30 million from the Department of Defense and $5 million from the Upstate Revitalization Initiative.
jobsTTM TechnologieseconomyKathy HochulRyan McMahon
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
