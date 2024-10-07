Tech company plans to bring 400 new jobs to central New York

Hundreds of new jobs are expected in central New York, as a local business expands.

TTM Technologies is expanding its current operations in the area by building a new facility. It will focus on ultra-high-density interconnect printed circuit boards. TTM President and CEO Tom Edman said that basically means making complex and critical devices smaller.

"As devices get smaller and smaller, that happens in defense as well as in the commercial world, what we will be doing with these boards is supporting that miniaturization effort," said Edman.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) spoke about the growth of the company at the construction site for the new facility.

"Someday soon, a Green Beret who's on a perilous mission thousands of miles away, trying to protect our freedom, our very rights, may depend on the technology that's made right here in central New York. That should fill your hearts with pride," Hochul said.

Edman said the expansion will create about 400 well-paying jobs, ranging from operators to engineers.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the announcement is a validating moment for a community-wide strategy.

"This community is the emerging hub for the defense, aerospace, microelectronic and semiconductor manufacturing, and the data proves it, and it showcases that," McMahon said.

The project is being funded in part by state and federal grants, including $30 million from the Department of Defense and $5 million from the Upstate Revitalization Initiative.

