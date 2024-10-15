© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Syracuse City Auditor pushes for Good Cause laws following release of new report

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published October 15, 2024 at 6:54 PM EDT
Syracuse City Councilor Alex Marion announces the release of a new report on Good Cause Eviction legislation outside city hall, Oct. 15.
Abigail Connolly
/
WRVO
Syracuse City Councilor Alex Marion announces the release of a new report on Good Cause Eviction legislation outside city hall, Oct. 15.

Syracuse City Auditor Alex Marion is urging city councilors to pass Good Cause Eviction laws with the release of a new report.

As Syracuse city councilors continue to hold discussions regarding Good Cause Eviction laws in the city, Marion says the time to act is now. In his new report titled "There's No Place Like Home" Marion finds a direct line between evictions and homelessness in the city and both have risen since COVID-19.

Marion said the report aims to inform the councilors' decisions.

"When I took office, we sought to revitalize the auditor's office dual mandate, providing strong oversight of the work of city government today and better insight into the decisions we need to make for tomorrow," Marion said. "This report is squarely in that mandate."

Marion released the report on the steps of city hall alongside community and tenant advocates. He said the council needs to make good on their communication and open the issue up to public input.

"The public is ready to provide their input, they need the opportunity to do so," Marion said. "And I would urge the council to quickly give people the opportunity to provide that input."

Marion said that passing Good Cause Eviction laws would save taxpayer dollars and help curb the homelessness issue in the community.

"Emergency services, shelters, police resources all cost city taxpayers a tremendous amount of money." Marion said. "Good Cause Eviction will make a difference for years and years to come."
Alex Marion Good Cause Eviction Legislation homelessness City of Syracuse
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
See stories by Abigail Connolly