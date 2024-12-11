WRVO News: Most-viewed stories of 2024 from central New York

As 2024 draws to a close, WRVO News has covered stories that resonate deeply with listeners across central New York and beyond. From political tensions and school safety concerns to weather challenges and community traditions, our top ten most-visited stories reflect a year of significant local and regional developments. National attention focused on central New York's 22nd Congressional District, with House Speaker Mike Johnson highlighting its potential to determine the balance of power in Congress, while our coverage explored the rich tapestry of local stories. We celebrated Trooper Robert Stawicki from Oswego County, who received the Police Officer Medal of Valor for his heroic response to a structure fire in the Town of Granby, and delved into the compelling history of salt potatoes – a culinary tradition born from the immigrant experience of Syracuse's salt workers in the mid-1800s. Stories about rising school threats, extreme heat waves, and storm recoveries captured our community's attention, alongside critical local issues like utility rate protests and congressional redistricting.

As we look back on these stories, we invite you to continue supporting WRVO News and local journalism in 2025 – your engagement and contributions are crucial in helping WRVO keep our community informed, connected, and empowered.