'Active Threat' reported at MVCC Utica prompts lockdown

The Mohawk Valley Community College issued an emergency alert for an "active threat" at its Utica campus.

An initial text to the campus community was sent at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The campus is in lockdown.

"This is not a drill," the message to campus read. "Barricade yourself in classrooms or offices immediately. There is an immediate threat on campus."

According to Oneida County 911, a call was placed at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday for a "menacing in progress" report at Butterfield Residence Hall.

Police have blocked off the main entrance to the college, according to Oneida County 911.

The Utica Police Department is on scene investigating a report of a person with a gun on campus. The police department said there is not an active shooter on campus.

WRVO contacted the college for further information.

This is a developing story.

