'Active Threat' reported at MVCC Utica prompts lockdown

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published November 7, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST
MVCC

The Mohawk Valley Community College issued an emergency alert for an "active threat" at its Utica campus.

An initial text to the campus community was sent at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The campus is in lockdown.

"This is not a drill," the message to campus read. "Barricade yourself in classrooms or offices immediately. There is an immediate threat on campus."

According to Oneida County 911, a call was placed at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday for a "menacing in progress" report at Butterfield Residence Hall.

Police have blocked off the main entrance to the college, according to Oneida County 911.

The Utica Police Department is on scene investigating a report of a person with a gun on campus. The police department said there is not an active shooter on campus.

WRVO contacted the college for further information.

This is a developing story.
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
