© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New York State Trooper from Oswego County receives state's highest award

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published February 29, 2024 at 4:12 PM EST
State Trooper Robert Stawicki holds his award.
NYS Police
State Trooper Robert Stawicki holds his award.

A New York State Trooper from Oswego County was awarded one of the state's highest honors Thursday.

Trooper Robert Stawicki received the Police Officer Medal of Valor, also known as The Governor's Police Officer of the Year award, for his work on December 15, 2021 when he responded to a structure fire in the Town of Granby in Oswego County.

"Upon our arrival, we saw flames engulfing the top of the residence," Stawicki said. "We were able to get to the front door. Inside the front door is when we observed the young child laying down unconscious on the floor. I was able to secure him with the assistance of Trooper Nelson and an Oswego County, Deputy. We were able to retrieve the child out of the residence and bring them out and administer aid."

Acting State Police Superintendent Steven James presented Stawicki with the award at Thursday morning's ceremony.

"Being a state trooper is a dangerous job," James said. Y"ou all know it in this room, and many may take it for granted. But every day it's clear that you've put on your uniform, you've carried your shield, and you displayed courage. No matter the risk, no matter the challenge, you remain committed to keeping New Yorkers safe and secure. And that's the true definition of a hero."

Stawicki also received the Brummer Award, New York State Police’s highest award for heroism, for his work that day.
Tags
Safety & Crime Regional NewsOswego CountyNew York State PoliceNY state news
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch