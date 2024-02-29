New York State Trooper from Oswego County receives state's highest award

A New York State Trooper from Oswego County was awarded one of the state's highest honors Thursday.

Trooper Robert Stawicki received the Police Officer Medal of Valor, also known as The Governor's Police Officer of the Year award, for his work on December 15, 2021 when he responded to a structure fire in the Town of Granby in Oswego County.

"Upon our arrival, we saw flames engulfing the top of the residence," Stawicki said. "We were able to get to the front door. Inside the front door is when we observed the young child laying down unconscious on the floor. I was able to secure him with the assistance of Trooper Nelson and an Oswego County, Deputy. We were able to retrieve the child out of the residence and bring them out and administer aid."

Acting State Police Superintendent Steven James presented Stawicki with the award at Thursday morning's ceremony.

"Being a state trooper is a dangerous job," James said. Y"ou all know it in this room, and many may take it for granted. But every day it's clear that you've put on your uniform, you've carried your shield, and you displayed courage. No matter the risk, no matter the challenge, you remain committed to keeping New Yorkers safe and secure. And that's the true definition of a hero."

Stawicki also received the Brummer Award, New York State Police’s highest award for heroism, for his work that day.

