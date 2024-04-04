Police investigating after students on an Oswego County school bus see person with a weapon

Police in Oswego County are investigating an incident where a person was seen near a school bus stop with a weapon.

According to an email sent to families and staff, Hannibal Central School District Superintendent Christopher Staats said just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, a school bus with high school students on board had pulled up to a regular student drop off on Carter Drive. Before any students got off the bus, several of the students told the bus driver they saw someone outside the bus with a weapon.

"The bus driver did not let any students off the bus at that stop, immediately drove to safety and contacted law enforcement," Staats said in the message.

It's not known what type of weapon was seen or if anyone was arrested. In a later message, Staats said the area was cleared around 4 p.m. and students were taken home safely.

WRVO reached out to the Oswego County Sheriff's Office for more information.