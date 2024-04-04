© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police investigating after students on an Oswego County school bus see person with a weapon

WRVO | By Jason Smith
Published April 4, 2024 at 5:21 PM EDT
Vipal
/
Creative Commons

Police in Oswego County are investigating an incident where a person was seen near a school bus stop with a weapon.

According to an email sent to families and staff, Hannibal Central School District Superintendent Christopher Staats said just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, a school bus with high school students on board had pulled up to a regular student drop off on Carter Drive. Before any students got off the bus, several of the students told the bus driver they saw someone outside the bus with a weapon.

"The bus driver did not let any students off the bus at that stop, immediately drove to safety and contacted law enforcement," Staats said in the message.

It's not known what type of weapon was seen or if anyone was arrested. In a later message, Staats said the area was cleared around 4 p.m. and students were taken home safely.

WRVO reached out to the Oswego County Sheriff's Office for more information.
Tags
Safety & Crime Regional NewsOswego CountyHannibal Central School District
Jason Smith
Jason has served as WRVO's news director in some capacity since August 2017. As news director, Jason produces hourly newscasts, and helps direct local news coverage and special programming. Before that, Jason hosted Morning Edition on WRVO from 2009-2019. Jason came to WRVO in January of 2008 as a producer/reporter. Before that, he spent two years as an anchor/reporter at WSYR Radio in Syracuse.
See stories by Jason Smith