Cornell student who made violent threats to Jewish campus community expected in federal court

Patrick Dai, the Cornell student who allegedly made violent threats against the campus Jewish community in October, is expected Wednesday in federal court.

On the Cornell section of an online message board, Dai allegedly threatened to "shoot up" a building frequented by Jewish students and threatened to stab male students and sexually assault female students.

Dai is expected at federal court in Syracuse at 2 p.m. Wednesday for a waiver of indictment/change of plea hearing. Court records show the defense counsel had Dai evaluated by a number of mental health professionals.

If convicted, Dai faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He has been held without bail in the custody of U.S. Marshals Service at the Broome County Correctional Facility.

The United States Attorney’s Office shared information about the Crime Victims’ Rights Act for anyone who feels harmed by the alleged federal crime. These rights include receiving timely notice of any public court proceeding, being reasonably heard at any public proceeding, conferring with attorney(s) for the government in the case, and being informed in a timely manner of any plea bargain or deferred prosecution agreement.

This story will be updated following Dai's appearance in court.

